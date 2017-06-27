Police Hunt Ends When TV Station Spots Boy Napping on Roof Uplift

Kids by Good News Network

Earlier last week, a police hunt for a missing boy ended in an amusing way when a television station helicopter spotted the 11-year-old napping on the roof of his house.

Parents of the boy had reportedly called the Miami, Florida police department when they believed their son to be missing.

RELATED: 12-Year-old Saves Friend’s Leg Using First Aid From ‘Hunger Games’ Book

When the boy was awoke by police officers, he was surprised to see the ruckus his disappearance had caused.

But, the boy was very apologetic, saying that he didn’t mean to cause such a stir. He had apparently only went for a stress nap on the roof because he didn’t want to go to summer camp.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends