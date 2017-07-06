Rapper Turns “Drug Den” into Popup HIV Testing Clinic Culture

by McKinley Corbley

Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

American rap artist 2 Chainz is being hailed for spending his Independence Day weekend in a rather unique way.

The Pink Trap House, which is a building that was constructed for a music video featured on 2 Chainz’s recently released album, was converted into a pop-up HIV testing clinic on July 4th.

2 Chainz posted about the event on Instagram, saying that visitors could get tested for free, as well as enjoy a host of games, giveaways, and Independence Day fun.

The event was facilitated by the Fulton County Board of Health in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Atlanta AIDS and Test Atlanta.

“Inside the ‘pink traphouse’ something seldom shown, art, kids, music, good vibes, inspiration etc. The word trap is and was associated with a negative connotation,” wrote 2 Chainz on social media. “We will see after we get thru…”

The phrase “trap house” is typically slang for a building that people go to to buy drugs – but 2 Chainz is trying to turn the word around by using the Pink Trap House for community events and fundraisers.

And by the looks of it, he is off to a good start.

