Rome was given a rare treat from the heavens this week when they were hit with between 2 to 6 inches of snow on Monday.

The last time that it snowed in the Italian city was six years ago.

LOOK: Breathtaking Photos Show Niagara Falls Frozen into a Winter Wonderland

Despite not being equipped for the unusual weather, city officials say that Rome has faired quite well.

Vatican workers even took a break from serving God to delight in the wintery phenomenon and throw some snowballs.

One excited civil servant described the snowfall as “a spectacle—enchanting, surreal.”

(WATCH the video below)

Pass On The Winter’s Tale To Your Friends: Click To Share