Rescue Pup Melts Hearts by Sharing its Good Fortune With Homeless Dog

Lana the rescue dog may have a loving home to call her own, but she hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to live on the streets.

So when she saw a nearby homeless pup outside of her family’s home in Brazil, she decided to share her wealth with the foreign hound.

When her fiancé left to go to work last Tuesday morning, they couldn’t help but melt over the sweet exchange.

“I thought, ‘How beautiful what she did for her friend,’” Schaumloeffel told The Dodo. “My best four-legged friend reminded me of something so important: generosity!”

The stray has reportedly appeared in the area more than once, but he has been too skittish for Schaumloeffel to approach him. Schaumloeffel has instead taken to leaving out bowls of food in case he needs a snack.

