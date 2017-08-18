Son of Brazilian Immigrants Given Highest U.S. Medal for Bravery Uplift

A son of Brazilian immigrants has just been given the highest decoration for bravery exhibited by public safety officers in the United States.

David Bailey is a Brazilian-American officer of the Capitol Hill Police Department who was given the Medal of Valor for his bravery during the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia in July. Four other first responders were also honored for their heroic actions.

Despite being shot in the shoulder during the assault, Bailey is credited for advancing on the attacker without the benefit of cover fire until the man was subdued.

President Trump highlighted the brave act by stating: “We are honoring true heroes today. Their efforts saved many lives in Virginia… So, thank you, officers!”

President Donald Trump said that though the shooting is a reminder that evil is among us, we must also recognize our heroes willing to fight for the greater good.

Most of the Deputies playing in the match, as well as the cops and doctors active for the event, were also in attendance at the White House for the ceremony.

