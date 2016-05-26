Realizing “American Dream” Made Tears Flow for This Haitian Immigrant Cadet Uplift

Inspiring by Terry Turner

Standing at attention, ramrod straight, eyes seemingly focused on the future – and tears streaming down his face – Alix Idrache has become the face of the “American Dream.”

The second lieutenant and a Haitian immigrant was caught at an emotional moment — photographed Saturday during his graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

RELATED: In Historic U.S. Ruling, Sikh Army Officer Can Keep Beard, Turban

The story behind the image is more powerful than the photo itself. When he left Haiti as a young immigrant, he never thought he’d attend the prestigious alma mater of famed American generals Ulysses Grant and Dwight Eisenhower.

As one of the Army’s newest officers, he says he was already thinking about the future when the photo was taken. Idrache’s first assignment is to Fort Rucker, Alabama where he will begin flight training to become a pilot — something that he told the Washington Post was “truly humbling.”

AMAZING: North Carolina Judge Sentences Veteran To A Night In Jail And Then Joins Him

“I woke up this morning and found my face all over Facebook and with it myriad of amazing comments about my accomplishments,” Idrache wrote Tuesday on his Facebook page. “I am humbled and shocked at the same time. Thank you for giving me a shot at the American Dream and may God bless America, the greatest country on earth.”

— Photo: U.S. Army

Share This Dream With Your Friends… Republish

Reprint

