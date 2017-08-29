Student Drives into Hurricane Path to Rescue Animals at Risk
These two pups were stranded in the path of Hurricane Harvey with very few rescue prospects – until Connor showed up.
This was no ordinary rescue, either – Connor made the 4-hour drive south from Austin, Texas to where the dogs were in Corpus Christi. Not only that, but he was also driving towards the hurricane that everyone was running away from.
CHECK OUT: Volunteers Go ‘Rogue’, Ignore Police Lines to Rescue Pets Stranded in Fire Zone
The post said that the two dogs, named Thelma and Hercules, desperately needed to be evacuated from the area. Connor then decided that he was the man for the job.
“I said why not? And jumped in my truck,” Connor told The Dodo. “I didn’t really think — I just figured someone needed to help them.”
The student, who requested that his last name is withheld, had never conducted an automotive animal rescue before – but after a long day of driving, Connor was able to transport both Thelma and Hercules to safety at their new foster homes.
Connor is not the only hero who has stepped up for Hurricane Harvey – here are five other inspiring examples of businesses and individuals lending a hand for the storm.
Click To Share The Pawesome Story With Your Friends – OR,
Republish
Reprint (Photo by Connor)
Google the website Emini S&P Trading Secret, if you’re finding a fellow who can show you how to earn in trading, these guys are great they take seriously teaching people and I’m very happy to recommend them to anyone who are interested in learning to trade for themselves.