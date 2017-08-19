Student Saves Man’s Life Minutes Before Interviewing to be Paramedic Uplift

Heroes by Good News Network

When this college student was waiting to start a job interview, he had no idea that he was in the right place at the right time – that is, until someone in the coffeehouse started choking.

The wildest coincidence was that the Sacramento State student was about to interview for a paramedic internship at San Luis Ambulance in Sacramento, California.

Wil Stewart was waiting around for the interview with some of the other prospective interns when a nearby man started to choke.

Stewart immediately realized what was problem was and started giving the man the Heimlich maneuver. After a few pushes, the patron recovered.

Even though he saved the man’s life, Stewart did not even mention it to the interviewer, Fred Motlo.

“We didn’t know! No one told us until after the fact,” Motlo told the Tribune. “He was very humble about the event and he didn’t mention it to us.”

Needless to say, Stewart got the job.

(WATCH the video below)

Image from KTXL Fox-40 News video