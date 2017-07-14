Ex-prisoner En Route to Job Interview Takes Shirt Off Back to Save Man’s Life Uplift

Aaron Tucker was giddy with excitement when he landed a job interview for a bus boy position – but he never made it to the interview.

That’s because he ditched the bus on the way to the restaurant so he could save the life of an injured man.

So when he got a call for an interview at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Stamford, Connecticut, the father was beside himself with excitement.

When he was on his way to the restaurant, however, he saw a smoking overturned car in the middle of the road.

Alarmed by the sight, Tucker asked the bus driver if he was going to stop – and the driver said no. When Tucker asked if the driver would wait for him while he checked on the man in the overturned car, the bus driver also said no.

Ignoring the fact that he would miss his interview, Tucker jumped off the vehicle and ran over to the smoking car. Inside, was a 61-year-old man who was bleeding from the head.

With the help of a few other pedestrians, Tucker pulled the man from the wreckage and used the crisp, clean shirt he had been given for the interview to tie a tourniquet around the stranger’s head. The Good Samaritan then waited until an ambulance arrived to transport the man to safety.

While Tucker obviously didn’t land the bus boy job, he has since received three other job offers in Westport. A GoFundMe campaign created by the community has also raised almost $14,000 in recognition of the man’s compassion.

Reprint (Photo by WestportNow)