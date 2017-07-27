Surprising Results When People Were Asked if They’d Be Happier Adopting a Pet Than Winning the Lottery Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This shocking new research might just prove that money can’t buy happiness.

In order to raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter animals, PetSmart Charities conducted a survey on how pets affected people’s happiness.

Additionally, 64% said that losing their pets would be worse than losing their jobs, and 92% said that their children turned to their pets as an invaluable source of comfort during times of stress. About three quarters of the participants said that pets were even more helpful than therapists.

Other listed benefits of pet parenting included improved mood, decreased stress, increased physical activity, weight loss, and enhanced work-life balance.

The survey goes on to emphasize that the more people know about the benefits of adoption, the more likely Americans will be to adopt one of the 6.5 million animals admitted to shelters every year. Since the PetSmart Charities adoption program began in the 90s, the organization has helped more than 7.5 million animals find loving homes.

“The results of the PetSmart Charities-commissioned survey speak volumes about the human-animal bond and the tremendous value pets bring to our everyday lives,” said Dr. David Haworth, president of PetSmart Charities. “Once they are adopted, not only do they provide unconditional love and support, but pets have also become irreplaceable members of our families and an essential part of our physical and emotional well-being.”

Reprint (Photo by Tom Lord, CC)