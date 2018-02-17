 Addiction Archives - Good News Network
Heroin Vaccine Could Prevent Overdoses and Addiction

Health

The Psychology of Healing Addiction, Abuse, and Trauma

Good Health

How to Break an Addiction in 30 Days

Good Health

Supreme Court Rules Law Student Who Turned Life Around Can Take Bar Exam

Inspiring

Electronic Earpiece That Could Block Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms Gets FDA Approval

Health

Cop Stops Addicted Homeless Man on the Street and Changes His Life With a Book

Heroes

CVS to Limit Opioid Prescriptions, Expand Disposal Service That’s Returned 100 Tons of Drugs

Health

How a Lost Purse Got a Heroin Addict on the Path to Recovery

Heroes

I Transformed Haunting Memories By Returning to Those Places With Gifts

Inspiring

Man Gives $25Mil to Ease Debt for Students of Social Work: ‘They’re Heroes’

USA

Pill Bottle Timers Could Put a Lid on Opioid Abuse

Health

Rick Steves Sacrifices Nest Egg to House Dozens of Homeless Women and Kids

Celebrities

Teen Use of Drugs and Alcohol Reaches Exciting New Low

Health

Recovering Addict of 13 Years to Compete in World’s Toughest Marathon

Inspiring

New Implantable Drug Could Ease Opioid Addiction

Health

Obama Wants to Spend $1.1Bil to Help Heroin, Opioid Addicts Kick the Habit

USA

Former Addict Cuts Homeless People’s Hair and Spreads Joy of Rehab

Heroes

Therapy Wolves Become Guides for Troubled Teens (WATCH)

Inspiring

Brat Pack Heart Throb Celebrates 25 Years Sober

Celebrities
FDA Approves Drug That Reverses Heroin Overdoses

Health
