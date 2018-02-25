Brain Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Brain
High-Protein Diets May Protect Brain From Alzheimer’s
Feb 25, 2018
Health
In a ‘World First’, Scientists Reverse Brain Damage in Drowned Toddler
Jul 22, 2017
Health
Brain Cancer Patient Given Months to Live Improves With Malaria Drug
Jan 17, 2017
Science
Dogs Can Actually Understand What Humans Are Saying, Study Says
Sep 6, 2016
Animals
Play On! …In a First, Scientists See Brain Games Cut Risk of Dementia
Jul 24, 2016
Health
Blueberries May Fend Off Alzheimer’s: It’s All About The Anthocyanins
Mar 14, 2016
Health
To Help Quadriplegics, Monkeys Navigate a Wheelchair With Their Minds
Mar 6, 2016
Health
New Study Shows Meditation Changes Both Brain and Body
Feb 22, 2016
Health
Scientists Develop IQ Test for Dogs
Feb 9, 2016
Animals
Study Confirms Brain and Memory Benefits from Eating Dark Chocolate
Nov 1, 2015
Health
Diet May Cut Risk of Alzheimer’s by 50% (Long-term Study of 900 Seniors)
Mar 24, 2015
Health
Memory Loss Associated with Alzheimer’s Reversed for First Time
Mar 13, 2015
Health
How One Man Became a Math Genius After Suffering Brain Injury
May 15, 2014
Science
Spinal Cord Injury May No Longer Mean Permanent Paralysis
Apr 8, 2014
Health
Fetal-Brain Protein in Old Age Could Fight Dementia
Mar 25, 2014
Health
Principal Fires Security Guards to Hire Art Teachers — and Transforms School
May 2, 2013
Inspiring
Two Science Projects Win Up to $1.3 Billion Each
Jan 28, 2013
Science
Meditation Produces Enduring Changes in Brain’s Emotional Processing
Nov 14, 2012
Health
Heaven Is Real: A Doctor’s Experience With the Afterlife
Oct 8, 2012
Religion
Girl Loses Half her Brain in Car Crash… and Gains an Amazing New Artistic Ability
Jul 31, 2011
Inspiring
1
2
Page 1 of 2
