China Archives - Good News Network

Have You Ever Seen a Shaolin Monk Pierce a Pane of Glass With a Needle?

Arts & Leisure

Blue Skies This Season in China’s Capital Spark Joy: “I have never seen Beijing like this.”

World

China is Reassigning 60,000 Troops to Plant Trees

World

In World First, Children Given New Ears Grown From Their Own Cells

Health

Watch Residents Rush to Save Citizen Trapped in Burning Bus

Heroes

China is Building Another Enormous Floating Solar Farm on Top of Abandoned Coal Mine

Environment

Sale of Ivory Just Became Illegal in China – Meet the New ‘Conservation Superpower’

World

China Launches World’s Biggest Carbon Trading Market: ‘It’s like the Pyramids of Giza for climate policy’

Environment

World’s Coolest Library Opens in China and It’s Breathtaking

Arts & Leisure

World’s First Hydrogen Fueled Train Creates its Own Power– With Zero Emissions

World

Coral Scientist Sees New Tide of Hope to Protect Chinese Reefs

Environment

Two Villages Emerge From Poverty – and Pollution – With Online Sales

World

Jackie Chan’s Adorable New Video Encourages Animals to Protect Themselves With Kung Fu

Celebrities

China Spends $100 Billion on Finally Keeping Water Clean

World

Chinese Man Treats 5,000 People to Noodles After Ring is Recovered

Inspiring

Villager Saves American’s Life From Almost 5,900 Miles Away

Heroes

Indian Boxer Gives Champion Belt to Chinese Opponent as “Message of Peace” for Two Nations

Sports

World’s Largest Air Purifier Transforms Chinese Smog into Actual Diamonds

Science

Dad with Cleft Palate Adopts Baby Just Like Him

Inspiring

Chinese Man Trapped in India Finally Arrived Home After 50 Years

World
