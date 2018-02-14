 Crafts Archives - Good News Network
7 Apps For Every DIY’er: From Color Testing Paints on Walls to Getting Tools on a Budget

At Home

Bus Driver Knits Personalized Hats, Scarves For Each Unique Student on Her Route

Inspiring

Good Grief: Woman Turns Office Cubicle into Snoopy’s Doghouse For the Holidays

Arts & Leisure

Beautiful DIY Craft Kits Teach Kids (and Adults) About World Cultures

Arts & Leisure

This Manly Leg Lamp Homage to ‘A Christmas Story’ Deserves a Major Award

Laughs

Couple Builds Fancy Chicken Coop Shaped Just Like a UFO and the Birds Love it

Arts & Leisure

This Adorable Tiny Furniture Collection Was Designed Just For Cats

Animals

We Tried 5 Pumpkin Preservation Hacks To See Which One Keeps Jack-O’-Lanterns Fresh Longest

At Home

Stranger Spends Hours Brilliantly Fixing a Destroyed Wedding Cake in Time for the Big Day

Inspiring

Driver Makes Every Kid on Her Route Feel Special, Hand-making Each a Toy

Arts & Leisure

Photographer Gets Dogs Adopted With Stunning “Cones of Fame”

Animals

This Nurse Makes Superhero Capes For Intensive Care Babies

Inspiring

Grandpa Delights Granddaughter With DIY Theme Park (WATCH)

Arts & Leisure

What Do 30,000 Sick Kids Have in Common? Piles of New Art Supplies From Michaels

Business

Craftsman Donates Tools (and Himself) to New Tool-Lending Library

Inspiring

These Retirees Knit Sweaters for Chilly Chickens

Inspiring

Dad Builds Backyard Roller Coaster For 3-Year-old Son

Kids

Grandmother’s Quilts Play Lovely Role in Funeral – Gracing the Pews (Photo)

Inspiring

Teacher Creates Chairs From Tennis Balls to Soothe Autistic Students

Inspiring

Villagers Knit Giant Sweaters For Chilly Elephant Neighbors

World
