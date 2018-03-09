 Crowdfunding Archives - Good News Network
Humans of New York Makes History Raising $1Mil in 4 Days to Build Housing For Rohingya Refugees

Woman Begs For Help to Heat Icy Baltimore Classrooms and Gets Warmest Response

Homeless Man Gets Huge Reward for Standing Guard Over Stranger’s Money in the Rain

Homeless Man Who Used Last $20 to Help Stranded Woman Has Just Bought His Own Home

A ‘Love Army’ of People Donate $9 Million to Las Vegas Heroes

Over a Quarter Million Dollars Donated to Help Victims of Western Wildfires

J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Crushes it, Raising $37.1 Million

Dog Chews Boy’s Hearing Aid, and Brings Priceless Gift to Others

When Student’s College Fund is Stolen, Police Officers Double it

Help Fund Sudden Funeral for a Kind Homeless Man Featured on GNN in November

Strangers Buy Car For Youth Who Walks 3 Miles to Work Every Day

Homeless Hero Most Excited About New Glasses After Rescuing Trucker in Crash

Afraid for His Life, Afghan Musician Studies in US Thanks to Teacher Who Secretly Taught Him Via Skype

Muslim Groups Raise $500K for Victims of the Portland Attacks

Community Buys a Drink for 999 First Responders in Manchester to Say Thanks

Tom Hardy Raises Thousands to Help Care For Bombing Victims

College Kids Knock on Every Single Dorm Door for Special Cause

Teacher Provides 650 Bikes, One to Every Student at Her School

Community Helps Blind Lady Who Spent Savings on Sick Miniature Guide Pony

Bloomberg Gives $3Mil to Job Training For Coal Communities in Decline

