Garbage Archives - Good News Network

Heartfelt Letter From 5-Year-old Causes Restaurant Chain to Swap Plastic Straws for Paper

Kids

Solar Water Wheels Prevent 1Mil Pounds of Trash From Entering Baltimore Harbor

Environment
Miranda Wang and Jenny Yao - young scientists

Vancouver Students Take Their Plastic Eating Bacteria Idea to TED Stage

Science
garbage truck Waste Diversion up 75percent-CRIvid

Houston’s Plan To Make Landfills Extinct

Environment
Solar-powered landfill with geomembrane

New York City has Solar, Wind Power Plans for Landfill Site

USA
mushrooms -by Jorg-Hempel, CC license

Fungi Discovered In The Amazon Can Devour Plastic in Landfills

Science
cwttrans

New Technology Turns Garbage Into Gold

Science

