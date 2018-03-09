Good Samaritans Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Inspiring
Donations Pour in for Sick Boy After Dad Jokingly Responds to Accidental Text
World
Humans of New York Makes History Raising $1Mil in 4 Days to Build Housing For Rohingya Refugees
Animals
Comfy Armchairs Pouring in For Animal Shelter So Every Pet Can Have a Spot
World
On Women’s Day, Government Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Pads
Home
Tags
Good Samaritans
Tag: Good Samaritans
Hear Our Good News Guru Story Friday Morning About Incredible Chain of Good Deeds That Saved 6 Lives
Mar 9, 2018
Founders Blog
Man Uses His Jeep to Save Two People Trapped by Burning Car
Mar 5, 2018
Heroes
Woman Prevents Girl’s Kidnapping by Pretending to be Her Mother
Feb 27, 2018
Heroes
Woman Catches Thief Then Takes Him Out For Coffee
Feb 21, 2018
Inspiring
Chance Encounter Spurs Officer to Help Buy a $2000 Chair For Vietnam Vet
Feb 18, 2018
Inspiring
Women Encircle a Crying Mom Whose Toddler Was Having a Meltdown at the Airport
Feb 15, 2018
Inspiring
Man Was Dead For 28 Minutes Before a Homeless Man Helped Save His Life
Feb 12, 2018
Inspiring
Student Wakes From Nap to Find That Stranger Had Overheard Her Financial Difficulties and Left a Gift
Jan 30, 2018
Inspiring
Stranger Gives the Boots Off His Feet to Freezing Homeless Man on the Subway
Jan 15, 2018
Inspiring
Watch Residents Rush to Save Citizen Trapped in Burning Bus
Jan 9, 2018
Heroes
Watch Heroic Homeless Man Come to Defense of Female Cop, ‘Something had to be done’
Dec 26, 2017
Heroes
Walmart Clerk Saves Grandfather’s Christmas From Almost Being Scammed Away
Dec 20, 2017
Inspiring
Homeless Man Gets Huge Reward for Standing Guard Over Stranger’s Money in the Rain
Dec 18, 2017
Inspiring
Burger King Drive-thru Worker Goes Viral After Helping Diabetic Woman
Dec 13, 2017
Inspiring
Single Mom Works Overtime Just So She Can Restore $500 to Homeless Man Who Was Robbed
Dec 11, 2017
Inspiring
With Kids in Meltdown Mode, Mom’s Day is Saved When Officer Appears
Nov 21, 2017
Inspiring
Real-Life Action Hero Harrison Ford Races to Help Car Collision Victim
Nov 21, 2017
Celebrities
Watch Boy’s Secret Act of Kindness When He Finds Empty Bowl of Halloween Candy
Nov 3, 2017
Kids
Woman Called ‘Angel’ After Her Sweet Gesture Was Recorded at Walmart
Oct 26, 2017
Inspiring
Neighbor Sees Police Officer Battling to Push Senior’s Broken Electric Wheelchair Uphill
Sep 25, 2017
Inspiring
1
2
3
...
7
Page 1 of 7
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
