Good Samaritans Archives - Good News Network

Hear Our Good News Guru Story Friday Morning About Incredible Chain of Good Deeds That Saved 6 Lives

Founders Blog

Man Uses His Jeep to Save Two People Trapped by Burning Car

Heroes

Woman Prevents Girl’s Kidnapping by Pretending to be Her Mother

Heroes

Woman Catches Thief Then Takes Him Out For Coffee

Inspiring

Chance Encounter Spurs Officer to Help Buy a $2000 Chair For Vietnam Vet

Inspiring

Women Encircle a Crying Mom Whose Toddler Was Having a Meltdown at the Airport

Inspiring

Man Was Dead For 28 Minutes Before a Homeless Man Helped Save His Life

Inspiring

Student Wakes From Nap to Find That Stranger Had Overheard Her Financial Difficulties and Left a Gift

Inspiring

Stranger Gives the Boots Off His Feet to Freezing Homeless Man on the Subway

Inspiring

Watch Residents Rush to Save Citizen Trapped in Burning Bus

Heroes

Watch Heroic Homeless Man Come to Defense of Female Cop, ‘Something had to be done’

Heroes

Walmart Clerk Saves Grandfather’s Christmas From Almost Being Scammed Away

Inspiring

Homeless Man Gets Huge Reward for Standing Guard Over Stranger’s Money in the Rain

Inspiring

Burger King Drive-thru Worker Goes Viral After Helping Diabetic Woman

Inspiring

Single Mom Works Overtime Just So She Can Restore $500 to Homeless Man Who Was Robbed

Inspiring

With Kids in Meltdown Mode, Mom’s Day is Saved When Officer Appears

Inspiring

Real-Life Action Hero Harrison Ford Races to Help Car Collision Victim

Celebrities

Watch Boy’s Secret Act of Kindness When He Finds Empty Bowl of Halloween Candy

Kids

Woman Called ‘Angel’ After Her Sweet Gesture Was Recorded at Walmart

Inspiring

Neighbor Sees Police Officer Battling to Push Senior’s Broken Electric Wheelchair Uphill

Inspiring
