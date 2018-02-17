New Jersey Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: New Jersey
Woman’s Near-Fatal Car Accident Led Her to Marrying the Love of Her Life
Feb 17, 2018
Inspiring
Families Wake Up to Find That Someone Paid For Their Family’s Christmas Toys
Dec 5, 2017
Inspiring
Santa With Autism is Making Sure That No Child is Missing Out
Nov 30, 2017
Inspiring
Thanks to Chance Reminder, Man Claims $24M Lotto Jackpot Just 2 Days Before Expiration
Oct 14, 2017
Inspiring
Misfortune Leads Man Preparing For Doomsday to His Destiny: Saving Lives in Puerto Rico
Oct 11, 2017
Inspiring
Gov. Christie Sending 1,100 Emergency Workers to Puerto Rico to Help with Hurricane Recovery
Sep 30, 2017
USA
Watch the Heroic Way UPS Workers Shut Down Armed Robbery in Broad Daylight
Sep 20, 2017
Heroes
Watch Rookie Cop Save Dangling Suicidal Man Who Changed His Mind
Sep 20, 2017
Heroes
Governor Christie Allocates $200 Million to Fight Opioid Crisis in New Jersey
Sep 17, 2017
USA
Newlyweds Track Down Wedding Crashers Who Were Life of the Party
Aug 15, 2017
Laughs
Stranger’s Diligence Leads to Emotional Reunion With Lost Ring of Woman’s Mother
Aug 13, 2017
Inspiring
Veteran With PTSD is Creating Free Tiny House Community for Others Like Him
Aug 5, 2017
USA
Toddler Wows Internet by Washing Dishes While “Belly-Balancing”
Jun 9, 2017
Kids
Boy Who Sent 3,500 Comic Books to Soldiers is Rewarded With Best Day Ever
May 9, 2017
Kids
For Years College Students Provide the Homeless With Free Health Care
Apr 22, 2017
Inspiring
Police Empty Their Wallets for Girl Scouts Who Were Robbed
Feb 10, 2017
Inspiring
New Jersey to Become First State That Bans Declawing
Nov 15, 2016
USA
Kitten Given Second Chance After One in a Million Rescue From the Trash
Oct 2, 2016
Animals
New Opportunities Come to Homeless Hero Who Found Bomb in the Trash
Sep 26, 2016
Heroes
Here’s How New Yorkers Are Coming Together Following the Chelsea Explosions
Sep 21, 2016
USA
