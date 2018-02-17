 New Jersey Archives - Good News Network
Woman’s Near-Fatal Car Accident Led Her to Marrying the Love of Her Life

Inspiring

Families Wake Up to Find That Someone Paid For Their Family’s Christmas Toys

Inspiring

Santa With Autism is Making Sure That No Child is Missing Out

Inspiring

Thanks to Chance Reminder, Man Claims $24M Lotto Jackpot Just 2 Days Before Expiration

Inspiring

Misfortune Leads Man Preparing For Doomsday to His Destiny: Saving Lives in Puerto Rico

Inspiring

Gov. Christie Sending 1,100 Emergency Workers to Puerto Rico to Help with Hurricane Recovery

USA

Watch the Heroic Way UPS Workers Shut Down Armed Robbery in Broad Daylight

Heroes

Watch Rookie Cop Save Dangling Suicidal Man Who Changed His Mind

Heroes

Governor Christie Allocates $200 Million to Fight Opioid Crisis in New Jersey

USA

Newlyweds Track Down Wedding Crashers Who Were Life of the Party

Laughs

Stranger’s Diligence Leads to Emotional Reunion With Lost Ring of Woman’s Mother

Inspiring

Veteran With PTSD is Creating Free Tiny House Community for Others Like Him

USA

Toddler Wows Internet by Washing Dishes While “Belly-Balancing”

Kids

Boy Who Sent 3,500 Comic Books to Soldiers is Rewarded With Best Day Ever

Kids

For Years College Students Provide the Homeless With Free Health Care

Inspiring

Police Empty Their Wallets for Girl Scouts Who Were Robbed

Inspiring

New Jersey to Become First State That Bans Declawing

USA

Kitten Given Second Chance After One in a Million Rescue From the Trash

Animals

New Opportunities Come to Homeless Hero Who Found Bomb in the Trash

Heroes

Here’s How New Yorkers Are Coming Together Following the Chelsea Explosions

USA
