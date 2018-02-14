Surgery Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Home
Tags
Surgery
Tag: Surgery
Strangers Get New Hearts on the Same Day, Fall in Love After Families Met in Waiting Room
Feb 14, 2018
Inspiring
How Mindfulness Shattered My Pain Perception
Feb 9, 2018
Self-Help
Watch Sax Player Serenade Doctors During His Brain Surgery
Sep 1, 2017
Health
Slugs May Be the Key to a Super Band-Aid That Stays Sticky No Matter What
Jul 29, 2017
Health
Watch ‘Once in a Lifetime Class’ Fold 1,000 Paper Cranes to Bless One Student
Jun 13, 2017
Kids
Physician Invents Reconstructive Surgery For Female Genital Mutilation
Mar 6, 2017
Health
Israeli Doctors Help Deaf Palestinian Kids Hear For First Time
Feb 27, 2017
World
Surgeon Lifts Young Patients by ‘Treating’ Their Toys Too (WATCH)
Jan 15, 2017
Inspiring
Inspiring Woman Triumphs Over Amputations, Shows Off Beach Body
Jun 8, 2016
Heroes
Toucan Injured On A Road Gets 3D Printed Beak (WATCH)
Apr 28, 2016
Environment
Dying Baby Gets Last Minute “Miracle” Heart Transplant (WATCH)
Mar 8, 2016
Health
Girl With Half Her Brain Becomes Speech Pathologist as Adult (Video)
Feb 15, 2016
Inspiring
Doctor Fulfills Girl’s Wish to Hear Him Sing After Successful Surgery (WATCH)
Jan 3, 2016
Inspiring
Woman With Cerebral Palsy Braves Controversial Surgery So She Can Ride a Bike – Now You Can’t Stop Her
May 28, 2015
Health
Giant of Medicine Dies at 93: Tribute to a Transplant Pioneer
Nov 28, 2012
Heroes
Cell Transplant Enables Paralyzed Dogs to Walk; Humans Next?
Nov 19, 2012
Health
Ingenious Surgery Saves Eyesight — and the Life — of Bronx Mother
Aug 24, 2012
Most Popular
Operation Smile Video: Girl Sees New Smile for First Time
Oct 3, 2011
Inspiring
Operation Smile Turning Disfigured Faces into Smiling Faces
Sep 1, 1998
World
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
