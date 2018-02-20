Therapy Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Celebrities
Mike Rowe Honors 82-yo For Making 800,000 Wooden Toy Cars For Kids in His Spare Time
Health
Surprise Finding Could Lead to New MS Treatments
Inspiring
Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 5 Badass Women in Science
Business
Random Company Will Pay Man’s Drunken $1,600 Uber Fare As Thank You For Not Drinking and Driving
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Therapy
Tag: Therapy
Can Sound Wave Therapy Heal What Ails You?
Feb 20, 2018
Good Health
Peanut Allergy Therapy Scores Trial Win, May Possibly Become First Protective Treatment
Feb 20, 2018
Health
How Mindfulness Shattered My Pain Perception
Feb 9, 2018
Self-Help
Cancer ‘Vaccine’ Eliminates 97% of Tumors With Amazing Success – Human Trials Next
Feb 2, 2018
Health
“Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results
Jan 27, 2018
Health
World’s First ‘Mental Health Ambulance’ is Helping Hundreds of People in Sweden
Jan 4, 2018
Health
Why This 8-Year-Old Boy Set Up a Lemonade Stand in a Hospital
Aug 31, 2017
Kids
Probiotic Treatment Wiped Out Peanut Allergies in 70% of Child Patients
Aug 21, 2017
Health
Immunotherapy Succeeds in Thwarting Type 1 Diabetes
Aug 12, 2017
Health
Tortoise Gets Second Chance After Healing With Acupuncture
Jun 11, 2017
Environment
Watch Boy Dance For First Time Since He Was Paralyzed
Mar 17, 2017
Kids
Drug Use Drops When ER Patient Visits Are Used as “Teachable Moments”
Mar 14, 2017
Health
Teen Successfully “Cured” of Sickle Cell Disease in World First
Mar 11, 2017
Health
New Study Finds Reading Can Help With Chronic Pain
Mar 2, 2017
Health
Watch Rescued Baby Elephant Go for a Swim So She Can Learn to Walk Again
Jan 10, 2017
Environment
Tennis Star Sisters Unveil Resource Center for Victims of Gun Violence in Compton
Nov 7, 2016
Celebrities
Tiny Therapy Horses Have Big Impact on Hurting Humans
Oct 22, 2016
Environment
Paraplegics Regaining Muscle Control Thanks to Virtual Reality Therapy
Aug 18, 2016
Science
Abused Parrots and Traumatized Veterans Heal Together at Special Sanctuary
Aug 7, 2016
Animals
New Stem Cell Therapy Improves Life for Heart Failure Patients
Apr 24, 2016
Science
1
2
Page 1 of 2
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC