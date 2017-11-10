Trends Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge? Now, the Hot Pepper Challenge is Raising Thousands for ALS
Nov 10, 2017
Inspiring
Britain’s Rivers Are Cleanest in Decades
Jun 13, 2014
Environment
ABC News Gets Insurer to Cover Cochlear Implants for Kids
Jan 10, 2014
Health
Give Thanks: Fast Population Growth is Coming to an End
Nov 28, 2013
World
Victory for Food Blogger: Kraft Agrees to Take Yellow Dye Out of Kids’ Mac and Cheese
Nov 8, 2013
Health
Main Street Comeback: How Independent Stores are Thriving
Oct 26, 2013
Business
Europe’s Key Animals ‘Making a Comeback’
Sep 27, 2013
Environment
Child Deaths From Heart Defects Plummets – Thanks to the Britain’s NHS
Aug 23, 2013
Health
Bald Eagle Population Surges in Wisconsin
Jun 11, 2013
Environment
Deploying iPads Will Save U.S Air Force $50 Million Over Ten Years
May 27, 2013
USA
87 Percent of Tech Startups Plan to Hire in 2013
May 9, 2013
Business
April US Jobs Report: Hiring Picks Up, Surprising Economists
May 3, 2013
Business
US Economy Accelerates at 2.5 Percent in First Quarter
Apr 28, 2013
Business
U.S. Infant Mortality Rate Declines by 12 Percent
Apr 19, 2013
Health
Americans Haven’t Been This Optimistic Since Jan 2007
Apr 16, 2013
Good Bites
82% of Airline Flights Arrived on Time in 2012
Apr 8, 2013
Good Bites
Fewer Youth Inmates in Canada and Australia Means Units Closing
Apr 6, 2013
World
Most Americans Think Teen Pregnancy is Getting Worse; Most Americans are Wrong
Apr 3, 2013
At Home
Good News in the Job Market: Recovery, Growth, Optimism Spike in March
Mar 31, 2013
Business
As US Housing Industry Gains Momentum, Other Sectors Follow
Mar 30, 2013
Business
