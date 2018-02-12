 Vegetarian Archives - Good News Network
Meat Substitutes in Europe Have Grown by 451%

World

Norway Set to Ban All Fur Farming

World

Instead of Polluting the Planet, Food Waste Finds its Purpose–Turned into Wine

Environment

Animal Activist Makes Historic Deal With Meat Market to Close All Slaughterhouses

World

Nutrition Linked to Brain Health – and Intelligence – in Older Adults

Health

Uh, oh…Rancher’s Wife Turns Vegan, Begins Loving Hostile Takeover (WATCH)

USA

Moby Opens Vegan Restaurant, Donates All Profits to Purrr-fect Cause

Celebrities

Ex-McDonald’s CEO Moves from All-Beef Patties to Veggie Burgers

Business

National S’mores Day: Animal Activists Now Have Vegan Marshmallows

At Home
asparagus by Jason Webber via Morguefile

10 Protein-Packed Plants

Health
image by imelenchon via Morguefile

Off His Meds by Christmas After Only 6 Weeks of Veg Diet

Health

