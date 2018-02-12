When Andrew Kurka was only 13 years old, he was an award-winning wrestler who had achieved several state titles. Then, an ATV-related accident left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Instead of allowing negativity to consume him, however, the youngster from Homer, Alasha became a Paralympic champion.

Since Kurka turned his focus from wrestling to mono-alpine skiing, he has won 4 world championship medals for the snowy sport.

Now, the 26-year-old is competing in the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea.

