Teen Succeeds at Making Free Sunscreen Available at Public Pools

These pool patrons can now safely have their fun in the sun without running the risk of skin damage.

That’s because 16-year-old Lynly Brennan helped install free sunscreen dispensers at five of her county’s local pools.

Additionally, she found that the city of Boston installed free sunscreen dispensers at all of their public pools in order to combat that very danger.

Brennan then decided to try and do the same thing for St Louis, Missouri.

The Nerinx Hall High School student sent 43 letters to pool patrons, dermatologists, doctors, health professionals, and city representatives who she believed would be interested in the idea.

As it turns out, they were very interested.

Brennan managed to raise $1,600 for the dispenser’s installation at the county’s public pools. She hopes that by having the sunscreen available for free, pool visitors will be more likely to apply it.

While the teen seemed surprised that so many people would listen to the idea of a high school student, she was appreciative of the fact that her local public pools have now become a little bit safer for everyone.

