10-Year-old Boy Invents Device That Will Save Children From Hot Cars

It’s officially summertime – and with the rising temperatures, comes an abundance of preventable hot car deaths.

But not if Bishop Curry IV can help it.

Thanks to the $27,000 that Bishop raised on GoFundMe, the youth is currently applying for a patent on Oasis.

“Bishop is a 5th grader who is fascinated with making things. From creating a home-made catapult and ping pong ball cannon, to thinking of ways to melt ice and snow on roads without using salt,” wrote Bishop’s dad, Bishop Curry V.

According to the crowdfunding page, Bishop first got the idea for Oasis when a 6-year-old girl named Fern passed away after being locked in a hot car in Bishop’s hometown of McKinney, Texas.

“We live in Texas where hot car deaths are far too common,” added Curry Senior.

While it is unclear how Oasis will be distributed, the remaining funds raised by the campaign will go towards manufacturing and prototyping fees.

