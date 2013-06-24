Tightrope Walker Nik Wallenda Successfully Crosses the Grand Canyon Without a Net

For a breathtaking 23 minutes, famed tightrope artist Nik Wallenda walked on a two-inch steel cable 1500 feet above the ground to cross the Grand Canyon without a net or tether.

With winds expected to be 30 mph over the gorge, it was the accumulated dust on the cable that caused some concern, along with the “unpredictable” movement.

“It was a dream come true,” Wallenda said of the crossing. “This is what my family has done for 200 years, so it’s part of my legacy.”

Millions watched the event live on the Discovery channel and saw the daredevil kiss the ground when he reached the other side.

