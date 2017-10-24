Tommy Hilfiger Launches Adaptive Clothing Line For Adults With Disabilities Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Zipping up a jacket on a chilly day may feel like second nature for most – but for people with disabilities, it can be yet another annoying little challenge to overcome.

This is why fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has just released a new collection of adaptive clothing specifically for people with disabilities.

The collection, which is called Tommy Adaptive, features 37 new styles for men and 34 for women. The jackets, pants, shirts, and skirts feature one-handed zippers, magnetic clasps, and adjustable hems, and Velcro straps.

The company designed the clothing in partnership with Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that works with fashion brands to design apparel that is easily utilized by differently abled people. The two organizations originally partnered up one year ago to release an adaptive clothing collection for kids – but the products were so successful, Hilfiger followed it up with the adult line.

“People from all over the world shared their frustration with the lack of adaptive clothing options and the challenges they faced spending time and money on alterations,” says Mindy Sheier, the founder of Runway of Dreams.

“After speaking with a wide range of people and learning about their specific needs, I found three commonalities that would make their lives easier: modified closures, adjustability and alternate options to get in and out of the garments.”

The collection is designed to maximize functionality for people with wheelchairs, prosthetics, braces, or limb differences.

“Inclusivity and the democratization of fashion have always been at the core of my brand’s DNA,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement. “These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves for fashion.”

