 Design Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Design

Tag: Design

How James Dyson Will Use His Vacuum Design to Suck Garbage From Rivers

Science

Los Angeles is Searching for a Graphic Designer With a Hilarious Help Wanted Ad

Laughs

Seamstress Uses Expert Mending Skills to Repair Monarch’s Wing and Save Its Life

Animals

Good Grief: Woman Turns Office Cubicle into Snoopy’s Doghouse For the Holidays

Arts & Leisure

Chandeliers Appear to be Beautiful Snowflakes When Shot From Below in These Enchanting Photos

Arts & Leisure

Girl’s Christmas Wish Comes True When 400K Strangers Follow Dad’s Hotel Carpet Instagram

Laughs

This Font is Designed Specifically For Dyslexia – and it Really Works

Health

World’s Coolest Library Opens in China and It’s Breathtaking

Arts & Leisure

From Terrifying to Terrific: Man Redesigns MRI Machine to Delight Children Instead of Scare Them

Health

Expandable Kids Clothing Will Save You Money and Help the Planet

Science

This Adorable Tiny Furniture Collection Was Designed Just For Cats

Animals

Tommy Hilfiger Launches Adaptive Clothing Line For Adults With Disabilities

Business

How This “Living” Chandelier Uses Algae to Purify the Air of CO2

Science

96-Year-old Wants to Find New Owner For His Toilet Lid Museum

Arts & Leisure

Adorable Kids Asked to Design Cars of The Future Demand Rainbow Headlights, Fins, Wings

Arts & Leisure

Bikes Made With Recycled Materials are Saving Tons of Plastic Every Year

Environment

Student Invents Biodegradable Packaging From Seagrass That Washes Up on Beaches

Environment

IKEA Releases Free Design For Garden Sphere That Feeds a Neighborhood

Business

Finally a Revolutionary Redesign for the Ironing Board – What a Time-Saver!

Reviews

Woman Turns Cubicle Into Log Cabin, Wins First Place In Decorating Contest

Arts & Leisure
123...6Page 1 of 6

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC