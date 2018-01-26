Design Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Design
How James Dyson Will Use His Vacuum Design to Suck Garbage From Rivers
Jan 26, 2018
Science
Los Angeles is Searching for a Graphic Designer With a Hilarious Help Wanted Ad
Jan 22, 2018
Laughs
Seamstress Uses Expert Mending Skills to Repair Monarch’s Wing and Save Its Life
Jan 17, 2018
Animals
Good Grief: Woman Turns Office Cubicle into Snoopy’s Doghouse For the Holidays
Dec 20, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Chandeliers Appear to be Beautiful Snowflakes When Shot From Below in These Enchanting Photos
Dec 6, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Girl’s Christmas Wish Comes True When 400K Strangers Follow Dad’s Hotel Carpet Instagram
Dec 5, 2017
Laughs
This Font is Designed Specifically For Dyslexia – and it Really Works
Dec 4, 2017
Health
World’s Coolest Library Opens in China and It’s Breathtaking
Nov 13, 2017
Arts & Leisure
From Terrifying to Terrific: Man Redesigns MRI Machine to Delight Children Instead of Scare Them
Nov 12, 2017
Health
Expandable Kids Clothing Will Save You Money and Help the Planet
Nov 7, 2017
Science
This Adorable Tiny Furniture Collection Was Designed Just For Cats
Nov 5, 2017
Animals
Tommy Hilfiger Launches Adaptive Clothing Line For Adults With Disabilities
Oct 24, 2017
Business
How This “Living” Chandelier Uses Algae to Purify the Air of CO2
Oct 16, 2017
Science
96-Year-old Wants to Find New Owner For His Toilet Lid Museum
Sep 26, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Adorable Kids Asked to Design Cars of The Future Demand Rainbow Headlights, Fins, Wings
Sep 23, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Bikes Made With Recycled Materials are Saving Tons of Plastic Every Year
Apr 10, 2017
Environment
Student Invents Biodegradable Packaging From Seagrass That Washes Up on Beaches
Apr 9, 2017
Environment
IKEA Releases Free Design For Garden Sphere That Feeds a Neighborhood
Feb 22, 2017
Business
Finally a Revolutionary Redesign for the Ironing Board – What a Time-Saver!
Jan 3, 2017
Reviews
Woman Turns Cubicle Into Log Cabin, Wins First Place In Decorating Contest
Dec 26, 2016
Arts & Leisure
1
2
3
...
6
Page 1 of 6
