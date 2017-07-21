Watch Foster Kids’ Reaction When Mickey Mouse Tells Them They’re Getting Adopted

Watch Foster Kids’ Reaction When Mickey Mouse Tells Them They’re Getting Adopted

Disneyland may be considered the happiest place on Earth for most people, but it is now especially meaningful for these two foster kids.

12-year-old Janielle and 10-year-old Elijah thought that they were just getting a private meet and greet with Mickey Mouse when they were visiting Disney’s Magical Kingdom in April. Little did they know, however, that their foster parents had planned a special surprise.

Janielle and Elijah were handed a sign to hold for their photo op with Mickey. After they took the photo, they looked at what was written on the sign.

Emblazoned on the front was a congratulatory letter stating that Janielle and Elijah’s foster parents of 3 years would finally be adopting them.

Courtney and Tom Gilmour had originally planned on surprising the kids with the sign at a Mickey Mouse meet and greet – but when they wrote about their plans on social media, Disney offered to host a private session for the foster family.

And the results are magical.

(WATCH the video below)

