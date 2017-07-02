Why This Air Force Veteran Visited Disneyland 2,000 Days in a Row Photo of the Day by Good News Network

This Air Force veteran may be 44 years old, but he still experiences childlike joy every single day he visits his favorite place on Earth: Disneyland.

And he has been going for quite a while now – Jeff Reitz just broke a Guinness Record for visiting Disneyland 2,000 days in a row.

Reitz says that the park gave him something to look forward to every day, and every visit made him feel a little better than the day before.

He doesn’t usually spend the whole day immersed in the fun – he stops by just long enough to lift his spirits.

Even though he now works full time at the Long Beach Veterans Administration Hospital, Reitz never fails to show up at the Disneyland turnstiles and enjoy the fairytale sanctuary.

(WATCH the video below)

Photo by Disney366