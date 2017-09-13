Watch Rescuers Scale Cliff to Save Crying 1-Day-old Seal News

Earth by Good News Network

When this 1-day-old baby seal was abandoned by her mother on a beach, these rescuers stopped at nothing to rescue her.

A pedestrian first spotted Morwenna the seal crying by herself on a beach in Cornwall, England. The concerned civilian then notified volunteers from the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, and several other conservation groups.

Two used ropes and rappelled down to the beach and wrapped the seal in a towel and a “seal rescue bag”.

WATCH: Boaters Shocked When Clever Seal Hops on Board to Escape Orcas

They then climbed back up and brought the baby to a facility where she was evaluated and declared healthy by wildlife specialists. The nursery staff named her Morwenna after a character from the BBC series Poldark.

“She is being fed every four hours and the team are just starting to introduce her to fish soup, to ensure she is gaining weight correctly,” Tamara Cooper, curator of the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, told Cornwall Live. “She will be looked after in our indoor hospital for a few weeks but as soon as she is feeding for herself she will move to the outdoor nursery pools.”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Art Of The Seal With Your Friends