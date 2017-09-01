Watch Sax Player Serenade Doctors During His Brain Surgery
A saxophone player received a round of applause from unlikely fans, while in a strange position: as he lay on the operating table. Music teacher Dan Fabbio, 25, had been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor that had been growing slowly since childhood, and which threatened his musical career. Following a successful surgery to remove the…
Nice story. Very relevant to read another example – this time Former international violinist Naomi Elishuv gave up playing 20 years ago when she developed essential tremor. Israeli doctors fitted a Deep Brain Stimulation electrode into her damaged brain under local anesthetic, and whilst Naomi played the violin, they guided it to the correct spot. http://israelactive.com/israels-medical-achievements/violinist-plays-during-her-brain-surgery/