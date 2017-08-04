We’ll Toast to This: Drinkers Are More Likely to Live to 85...

We’ll Toast to This: Drinkers Are More Likely to Live to 85 Without Dementia, Study Says News

Health by Good News Network

EDITOR’S NOTE: We wanted to bring you this compelling story via iCopyright, but have no control over their ads. Please scroll past them, and know GNN would not choose to earn money from such content… Thank you.

Drinkers can rejoice as a recent study has revealed older adults who consume alcohol moderately on a regular basis are more likely to reach the age of 85 without developing dementia. The study was conducted over a period of 29 years by the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego). The study, published in the…

