5 Meaningful Acts of Kindness for the Holiday Season Photo of the Day by Brad Aronson

Holiday season tends to be a busy and stressful time. It’s also a time when we’re inspired to give back. With that in mind here’s how you can make a real difference with simple good deeds for the holiday season…

1. Think of the amazing people in your life. Take an hour to write those people a letter telling them why they’re awesome. Wouldn’t you love to get a letter like that?

3. When you buy gifts from one of 1,700 participating online retailers, you can use iGive to have that retailer donate money to your favorite charity (again, at no cost to you). This includes major retailers like Target, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and others.

4. Get ready for the new, by getting rid of the old. Use those boxes piling up from your online gift buying to pack up clothes, household items, games or other items you no longer need, and Give Back Box will provide a prepaid shipping label so you can have the items shipped to Goodwill at no charge. This can be done from any state in the US. (Goodwill is a nonprofit that provides job training and jobs.)

5. Help a teacher get the supplies needed for class. Donors Choose let’s you support schools and teachers in your community so students can get the tools, supplies and experiences they need for a great education. Here’s an opportunity where a small donation will make a big difference. Join these 58 celebrities who gave $14 million to teachers in their hometowns.

For 15 more holiday kindness ideas that will make a difference in this season of giving, see the rest of the article here.

