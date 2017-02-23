Abused Pit Bull Goes From “Crack House” to Firehouse Dog

Ashley the pit bull went from struggling to survive in an alleged New York City “crack house”, to being the beloved mascot of the local fire department.

The founders of foster-based rescue No More Pain Rescue received a call in mid-January about a pup who had been abandoned with no food, water, or electricity. When they rescued the 1-year-old canine from the house, she was malnourished and had burns on some parts of her body.

Three days after welcoming the newly-dubbed “Ashley” into the firehouse, the responders fell in love with the pup and asked to adopt her.

Ashley now spends her days playing fetch with the team and enjoying the breeze from the back seat of the firetruck. She may have had a rocky beginning, but Ashley now has a pawesome future ahead of her with the FDNY boys.

