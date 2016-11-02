Airline Passengers Provide Heartwarming Halloween Fun for Daughter Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

OMG, my heart is exploding right now. Dad of the year just passed out candy to everyone on the flight so his 3 year old could trick or treat pic.twitter.com/vfsAcYNrhr — Stephanie Kahan (@stephaniekahan) November 1, 2016

This story is sweeter than all of the Halloween candy in the world combined.

A father and his 3-year-old daughter Molly were flying out of Logan International Airport from Boston to San Francisco. Unfortunately for the toddler, they were flying on Halloween night.

“My three-year-old daughter, Molly, was bummed that she wouldn’t be able to go trick-or-treating this year due to this flight,” the note read, “so I decided to bring trick-or-treating to her.”

“If you are willing, when my little donut comes down the aisle, please drop this in her basket. You’ll be making her Halloween! If you’re unwilling, no worries, just pass the treat back to me. Thanks so much!”

Sure enough, Molly – dressed to the nines in her donut costume – tottered down the aisles trick-or-treating all the passengers.

A woman named Stephanie Kahan posted about the cute incident on Twitter where it got retweeted nearly 60,000 times and “loved” over 100,000 times.

