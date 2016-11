Athlete Proposes to Girlfriend With GPS Running Map Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Suelem Souza and her boyfriend Erismax Felix had been dating for 8 years before he popped the big question – and he did so with the help of his daily run.

MORE: Couple Finally Opens Mysterious Wedding Gift From 9 Years Previously

“I like to run, everyone knows that – for the 12 km I did today, I wanted to do something different and ask the question. So I decided to ask it with love, tennis soles, and sweat the streets of Fortaleza.” Félix wrote in his Instagram.

Felix has been running for over four years, winning several medals in competitive races.

Click To Share The Sweet Story With Your Friends – Photo by Erismax Felix Republish

Reprint