When The Best of Us Steps Up, the Nation Stands a Little Taller

Three months ago, this Canadian advert was shared all over the world for its intensely powerful message: “when the best of us step up, the nation stands taller”.

The promo features some neighborhood boys playing basketball in a suburban backyard. One of the children eventually notices another boy in a wheelchair watching the game.

The boy in the wheelchair later returns to find that the group of youngsters have prepared a little surprise for him.

The video was created as an advertisement to raise funds for the Canadian paralympic teams back in November.

(WATCH the video below)

 

