Watch Bill Murray Bring Fan – and the Public – to Party With the Cubs

McKinley Corbley

Bill freakin’ Murray did it again.

The Caddyshack and Ghostbusters star has been a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan since he grew up in Evanston, Illinois – so for the last seven Cubs versus Indians World Series games, the beloved celebrity partied hard.

During Game 3 at Wrigley Field, Murray seized the microphone to lead the crowd in a rousing chorus of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”.

Oh yeah, and he was singing it like Daffy Duck.

For Game 6, Karen Michel had come all the way from Indiana in hopes that she could somehow get a remaining ticket from the box before it sold out.

While the two chatted it up from a celebrity box in the stands, the Cubs ended up dominating the game with a 9-3 lead.

After Game 7, however, things got really crazy.

Bill made his way into the Cubs locker room following the 8-7 10th inning win where he carried a bottle of champagne in one hand and a microphone in the other. After interviewing the athletes on their achievement, the Cubs manager Theo Epstien sprayed Murray with a celebratory jet of champagne.

(WATCH the video below)

Photo by Karen Michel