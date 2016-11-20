Blind Husky and His Seeing-Eye Chihuahua Adopted Just in Time Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

These two best friends were either going to be adopted together or not at all – and as their adoption deadline loomed ever closer, shelter workers were worried that they would have to be put down.

Isaac the blind husky and Isabella, his seeing-eye Chihuahua terrier mix were found wandering the streets of Fontana, California without a home. As a navigator, Isabella had been helping Isaac with his vision disability by calling out to him.

Unfortunately, the shelter only had a limited time to find them a home before they would have to be euthanized. Many pet owners said that they would be able to take one, but not both.

Finally, just days before the deadline, a family came to the rescue and volunteered to adopt the buddies.

Happy endings really do exist.

