Blind Husky and His Seeing-Eye Chihuahua Adopted Just in Time

These two best friends were either going to be adopted together or not at all – and as their adoption deadline loomed ever closer, shelter workers were worried that they would have to be put down.

Isaac the blind husky and Isabella, his seeing-eye Chihuahua terrier mix were found wandering the streets of Fontana, California without a home. As a navigator, Isabella had been helping Isaac with his vision disability by calling out to him.

When they were taken to the STAND Foundation, staffers posted on social media asking followers to adopt the pups together so they wouldn’t have to be separated – Isaac would not have been able to fare without his visual helper and Isabella might have been heartbroken over the loss of her big friend.

Unfortunately, the shelter only had a limited time to find them a home before they would have to be euthanized. Many pet owners said that they would be able to take one, but not both.

Finally, just days before the deadline, a family came to the rescue and volunteered to adopt the buddies.

Happy endings really do exist.

