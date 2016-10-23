Brazil Opens Latin America’s First Sanctuary for Abused Circus Elephants

This 2,800 acre plot of Brazilian land will be the first elephant sanctuary in all of Latin America.

Located in Chapada dos Guimarães, Mato Grosso, the Global Elephant Sanctuary purchased the land for $1 million so it could host up to 50 rescued circus animals.

Called Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, its first residents are Guida and Maia— both suspected to have been taken from their homeland in Thailand so they could be made to perform in carnival shows.

Though the sanctuary won’t be open to visitors, you can keep up with their goings-on via Facebook or the Global Elephant Sanctuary website.

Photo by Global Elephant Sanctuary 

