Check Out These Hilariously Candid Haunted House Reactions

Photo of the Day

This Canadian haunted house has got plenty of tricks, making for some side-splitting photos that are a real treat.

The Nightmares Fear Factory of Niagara Falls, Canada takes snapshots of their victims every time they fall prey to one of the scary surprises – and the results are pretty hilarious.

The haunted house has double the fear factor thanks to its boasting urban legend about how their building used to be a coffin factory.

Supposedly, the ghost of the factory owner, Abraham Mortimer, still wanders the building’s hallways at night.

If you’re interested in seeing more spectacularly spooky photos, you can check out the Nightmares Fear Factory’s website and Facebook.

