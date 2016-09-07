Class Goes Wild When Student Wins Them Good Grade With Miracle Shot...

Class Goes Wild When Student Wins Them Good Grade With Miracle Shot (WATCH) Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

It was one shot in a million, but when this college student’s professor said he would give the whole class an A on their upcoming chemistry test if he was able to land a shot in the trash can, he knew he had to try.

Ohio State University student Vinny Forte took on the bet and sent a little paper ball sailing across the entire lecture hall until it landed perfectly in the waste paper basket.

VIDEO: Gymnast Falling on Her Head Saved By Coach With Ninja Move

And the crowd went nuts.

A former student of the class says that the professor, Dr. Christopher Callam, has made the bet every year without any winners – until now.

(WATCH the video below)

Give This Story A Shot: Click To Share