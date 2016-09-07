Class Goes Wild When Student Wins Them Good Grade With Miracle Shot (WATCH)
It was one shot in a million, but when this college student’s professor said he would give the whole class an A on their upcoming chemistry test if he was able to land a shot in the trash can, he knew he had to try.
Ohio State University student Vinny Forte took on the bet and sent a little paper ball sailing across the entire lecture hall until it landed perfectly in the waste paper basket.
And the crowd went nuts.
A former student of the class says that the professor, Dr. Christopher Callam, has made the bet every year without any winners – until now.
