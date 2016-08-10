Couple Can’t Find Cruelty-Free Diamonds So They Make Their Own

Couple Can’t Find Cruelty-Free Diamonds So They Make Their Own News

Business by McKinley Corbley

When Murad Osman wanted to propose to his girlfriend Nataly in India, he couldn’t bring himself to spend money on the diamond industry that exploited child labor and the environment.

The process for manufacturing the man made diamonds dates back to the 1950s when the High Pressure, High Temperature technique was originally developed by General Electric.

“In this process, we melt graphite under tremendous pressure and temperature to mimic nature’s process,” Follow Your Love’s COO, Isaac Gottesman told the Good News Network.

The molten metal alloy produces 2-3 carat cuboctahedral-shaped crystals with a variety of color ranges — or a 1 carat faceted gem that is colorless.

The company also donates a minimum 10% of their proceeds to The Adventure Project, a nonprofit that provides support and resources to entrepreneurs in developing countries.

