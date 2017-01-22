Dental Office Will Offer Dental Care to the Uninsured for One Day

USA by McKinley Corbley

Two days out of every year, this office is offering free dental care to any adult uninsured Queens residents in New York.

Between 10AM and 3PM, the office will be accepting walk-ins, however it is advised to make an appointment in advance since the slots fill up quickly. The Steinway workers reportedly say that they usually see as many as 40 patients in one day.

“Free Dental Day is an emotional one,” says the dental office. “Seeing patients who haven’t been to the dentist in years receive their cleaning or finally get rid of that tooth pain is indescribable.”

“We’ve had plenty of success with Free Dental Day in the past and we are really looking forward to giving back to the community once again.”

