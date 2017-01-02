Dog Spends Days Protecting Injured Pup From Passing Trains (WATCH) Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

A mysterious guard dog was found last week keeping watch over a fallen canine companion who had injured herself on a set of snowy train tracks in western Ukraine.

The two were finally found on Christmas by Denis Malafeev who posted pictures of the striking friendship on Facebook.

“He kept her warm for two days under the constant threat of danger!” wrote Malafeev. “I don’t know what to call it: instinct, love, friendship, attachment. I only know this: not every human is capable of this. We should all learn from it!”

The dogs, fondly dubbed Panda and Lucy, were taken to a local animal shelter and adopted into loving homes.

(WATCH the video below)

(Photo by Denis Malafeev)