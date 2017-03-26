Dog Starts Tickling Baby to Stop the Crying, Adorable Gigglefest Ensues Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

This 2-year-old rescue boxer may be young, but he’s still got some pretty impressive parenting skills.

When 9-month-old Graham starts crying, Jeeves the boxer pup starts tickling the baby with his nose to stop the wails.

Graham’s mother Katie Wahrhaftig employed the same method months earlier and Jeeves might have picked up the idea from witnessing the little boy’s happy reaction.

WATCH: Grumpy Toddler Suddenly Stops Crying the Second She Sees Her Sister: “I love her so much!”

“Honest to God, no one can make Graham laugh like Jeeves,” Wahrhaftig told Inside Edition. “They’re funny, they’re a lot like siblings.”

(WATCH the video below)

Photo by Caters News Agency