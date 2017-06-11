Good News in History, June 11

275 years ago on this day, Benjamin Franklin invented his Franklin circulating stove. Incorporating new concepts about heat from French scientists, Franklin’s stove was designed to deliver more heat into the room with less smoke. The U.S. founding father never patented any of his designs and inventions, believing that “as we enjoy great advantages from the inventions of others, we should be glad of an opportunity to serve others by any invention of ours, and this we should do freely and generously”.

MORE Good News on this Day:

Buenos Aires was founded by Juan de Garay (1580)

The Great Barrier Reef was discovered by Captain James Cook off the Australia coast (1770)

The United States agreed to send Lend-Lease aid to the Soviet Union (1942)

Golfer Charlie Sifford became the first African American to play in a US Open (1959)

Broadcasting from the Oval Office, U.S. President John Kennedy proposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that would legislate equal access to public facilities, end segregation in education and guarantee federal voting rights for African Americans (1963)

Antonio Meucci was recognized as the first inventor of the telephone by the United States Congress (2002)

G8 finance ministers canceled the debt owed by 18 of the poorest countries (2005)

Canada made an official apology to the Canadian Aboriginal Nations regarding the residential school program that isolated children from their homes, families and cultures for a century, with the intention of forcing assimilation into European-Canadian society (2008)

Also, today is the anniversary of the birth of actor Gene Wilder. Born Jerry Silberman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1933, he was just 11 when he fell in love with acting. After joining the Actors Studio and choosing a stage name, he performed in Shakespeare productions before being nominated for an Oscar for his first major film role in The Producers. He is beloved for his portrayal of Willy Wonka and also appeared in Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein. Tired of the business surrounding filmmaking, and seeing mostly scripts with “shooting, swearing and 3-D”, Wilder became an author in later life writing novels and short stories.

And on this day in 1986, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” hit the big screen. The 1986 comedy directed by John Hughes tells the epic tale of teenagers skipping school. Starring Matthew Broderick as the mischievous Ferris, the story follows him, his girlfriend, and best friend Cameron, as they play hooky, evade the school’s principal, steal Cameron’s father’s Ferrari, and cavort around downtown Chicago —which last month held a “Ferris Fest” to celebrate the film’s anniversary. WATCH a Highlight video to relive the laughs…