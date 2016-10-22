Good News in History, October 22

50 years ago today, The Supremes became the first female music group to attain a No. 1 selling album. Their ninth studio album from Motown, “The Supremes A’ Go-Go”, which included “You Can’t Hurry Love”, sold over 3.27 million copies and remained on the Billboard charts for 60 weeks. WATCH a clip from the Ed Sullivan Show… (1966)



More Good News on this Date:

Andre-Jacques Garnerin made the first recorded parachute jump , one thousand meters (3,200 feet) above Paris (1797)

recorded , one thousand meters (3,200 feet) above Paris (1797) The Metropolitan Opera House opened in New York City featuring Faust (1883)

opened in New York City featuring Faust (1883) Toastmasters was founded to teach people how to speak in public (1924)

was founded to teach people how to speak in public (1924) Laos gained independence from France (1953)

gained independence from France (1953) A Canadian Parliamentary Committee selected the design which became the new official Flag of Canada (1964)

(1964) Red Dye No. 4 was banned by the US Food and Drug Administration after it is discovered that it causes tumors in the bladders of dogs (1976)

was banned by the US Food and Drug Administration after it is discovered that it causes tumors in the bladders of dogs (1976) The high speed TGV railway service from Paris to Lyon was inaugurated (1981)

railway service from Paris to Lyon was inaugurated (1981) India launched its first unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 (2008)

And, Happy Birthday to Christopher Lloyd. The actor known for playing zany characters like Emmett “Doc” Brown in Back to the Future, and the “Reverend” on the sitcom Taxi, turns 78 years old today. His acting and distinctive voice has earned him multiple Emmy Awards. (1938) –Photo by Gage Skidmore, 2015 CC