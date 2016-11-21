Good News in History, November 21

75 years ago today, the first broadcast of the live radio blues program King Biscuit Time aired, the longest running daily radio show in history. Originating each weekday from KFFA in Helena, Arkansas, the 30-minute lunchtime show reached a wide audience in the Mississippi Delta region and inspired blues musicians including B.B. King, Robert Nighthawk, and James Cotton. KFFA was the only station that would play music by African-Americans.… (1941)

Sponsored by the local brand of flour, King Biscuit Flour, the first show featured the African-American blues artists Sonny Boy Williamson II and Robert Lockwood, Jr. playing live in studio. In the 1970s until 2007, The King Biscuit Flower Hour was a one-hour rock and roll radio program, the name of which was derived from King Biscuit Time.

MORE Good News on this Date:

Judas Maccabaeus restored the Temple in Jerusalem – The first Hanukkah (164 BC)

(164 BC) Voltaire , the French Enlightenment writer whose pointed social criticism satirizing French nobility and advocating freedom of religion and separation of church and state, landed him in prison for a year, but also spurred leaders of the American Revolution, was born (1694)

, the French Enlightenment writer whose pointed social criticism satirizing French nobility and advocating freedom of religion and separation of church and state, landed him in prison for a year, but also spurred leaders of the American Revolution, was born (1694) Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph , a machine that could record sound (1877)

announced his invention of the , a machine that could record sound (1877) Rebecca Felton became the first woman US Senator (1922)

(1922) Ella Fitzgerald , at age 16, debuted as a singer at the Apollo Theater (1934)

, at age 16, debuted as a singer at the Apollo Theater (1934) Toy Story , the first computer-generated feature film, was released (1995)

, the first computer-generated feature film, was released (1995) Florida’s Supreme Court affirmed that votes in the presidential recount should continue to be tallied (2000)

that votes in the presidential recount should continue to be tallied (2000) NATO invited Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia to become members (2002)

And, Happy Birthday to Goldie Hawn, who turns 71 today. The actor, director, and producer is known for her roles in TV’s Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and films like Shampoo, The First Wives Club, Bird on a Wire, and Cactus Flower, for which she won the 1969 Oscar for best supporting actress. It was her role as producer and star of Private Benjamin that broke the glass ceiling in Hollywood, proving films produced by women and solely starring women can be blockbusters. For the last decade, instead of acting, Hawn has focused on family, and her nonprofit Foundation’s MindUP program, which provides education programs for youth intended to improve student performance through mindfulness training. Check out her 2012 book, 10 Mindful Minutes: Giving Our Children–and Ourselves–the Social and Emotional Skills to Reduce Stress and Anxiety for Healthier, Happy Lives. (1945)